Shoalhaven's NAIDOC Week focus turns to Ulladulla

By Staff Reporter
Updated July 11 2024 - 3:31pm, first published 3:30pm
Children and students packed the dance circle to celebrate their culture at the Nowra Showground on Wednesday July 10. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
The Ngulla NAIDOC Festival, a proud celebration of First Nations cultures, will return tomorrow - Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13.

