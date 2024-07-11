Shoalhaven's NAIDOC Week focus turns to Ulladulla

The Ngulla NAIDOC Festival, a proud celebration of First Nations cultures, will return tomorrow - Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13.
This special community event promises to be a fun day for all ages, featuring a range of free activities, food and cultural exhibits across two days at the Ulladulla Civic Centre.
A cultural exhibit at the Ulladulla Civic Centre includes showcases from local schools, TAFE and organisations, and music and dance including the Dhurga Choir, Muladha Gamara, and didgeridoo workshop with Jayden Perry.
There will also be plenty of free activities for children, including a few scaly friends popping in for a cuddle on Friday.
Visitors are encouraged to bring reusables as the festival is waste-wise, with all single-use waste composted with the help of Treading Lightly.
Action and activities are running from 10am to 3pm each day during the event that honours and celebrates the rich cultures and lore of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
It is being held as part of NAIDOC Week celebrations that are held across Australia in the first week of July each year to celebrate and recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
This year's NAIDOC theme is "Keep the fire burning: Blak, loud and proud!"
It celebrates the unyielding spirit of Indigenous communities and invites all to stand in solidarity, amplifying voices that have long been silenced.
The fire represents the enduring strength and vitality of First Nations cultures, passed down through generations despite the challenges faced.
At Ngulla NAIDOC Festival, Uncle Vic will be sharing some of his rich lore around cultural burning and caring for country. The Ngulla NAIDOC Festival is made possible thanks to many individuals and groups.
Meanwhile, Aboriginal visual artist Jaz Corr will bring her artistic vision to life as part of Shoalhaven City Council's first Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP] to Ngulla as part of the celebration.
Jaz, on Saturday, will be hosting a session where the community to get involved.
