Veteran golfers make the most of the conditions

A competitive field of 57 Mollymook Beachside Veteran Golf Club members turned up on a sunny day on [Wednesday, July 10], to play a stroke event.
Roger Pullinger was the winner of the day, with a score of 26, while second place went to Wayne Smith who scored 27, in a four-way countback from third-placed David Adam and fourth-placed John Amer.
Kevin McIlveen also scored 27, but missed out on a placing.
Nearest the pins were awarded to Steve Whiting on the third, Chris Hole on the sixth, and Wayne Smith on the ninth and balls were given out to 31 on a countback.
The wildcard of four balls was won by Greg Wood, so reverts back to two balls next Wednesday July 17 when golfers will play a four-person-ambrose for the Christmas in July and Life Members Day.
