Support in the Shoalhaven for Anzac Day retail ban

The proposed ban on retail trading on Anzac Day has support in the Shoalhaven.
NSW Premier Chris Minns announced this week that stores will no longer be open for trading on Anzac Day in NSW from 2025.
Anzac Day retail trading restrictions, which once extended until 1pm, will continue throughout the whole day, Premier Chris Minns announced.
A group of local veterans at the recent Middle East Day Memorial Day held in Ulladulla said they all support the ban.
"It [the retail ban] will give people extra time to mark the day in the cities and in the community without them thinking 'I am here until 1pm and then I have to go to work'," one veteran said.
"The shops should not be open on Anzac Day. It will be one of three days a year shops will be shut and surely we can get away with not shopping three days a year," another veteran added
All veterans spoken to at the Middle East Day Memorial Day say ban is a mark of respect.
The veterans do support clubs, and even cafes, staying open, as these places are where veterans can meet up before and afterwards to reminisce.
Often veterans only catch up once a year so they need places like clubs and cafes to remain open, according to the group of local ex-servicemen.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.