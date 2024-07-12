Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Support in the Shoalhaven for Anzac Day retail ban

By Damian McGill
Updated July 12 2024 - 1:09pm, first published 1:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The proposed ban on retail trading on Anzac Day has support in the Shoalhaven. Picture file
The proposed ban on retail trading on Anzac Day has support in the Shoalhaven. Picture file

The proposed ban on retail trading on Anzac Day has support in the Shoalhaven.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.