Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Bulldogs ready to face arch-rival in key match

By Damian McGill
July 12 2024 - 1:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bulldogs in their Indigenous Round jerseys. Picture supplied
The Bulldogs in their Indigenous Round jerseys. Picture supplied

YOU can expect an almost semi-final atmosphere to be in the air when the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs take on the Nowra Bomaderry Jets on Sunday, July 14.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.