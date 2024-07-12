Bulldogs ready to face arch-rival in key match

YOU can expect an almost semi-final atmosphere to be in the air when the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs take on the Nowra Bomaderry Jets on Sunday, July 14.
This eagerly awaited Group Seven Rugby League first-grade match will be played at the Bomaderry Sporting Complex and both teams, given how close they are on the competition table, need the two points.
The Bulldogs are in fifth spot with 12 points and the Jets, on 10 points, are one win behind.
The Jets, just a few weeks ago defeated the Bulldogs 16-8 and Milton Ulladulla would like to return the favour.
"We owe them one," Bulldogs' captain Blake Mackey said about Sunday's match.
He is expecting the Jets to produce a tough and uncompromising contest.
"Both teams, given how close we are on the ladder, need to win . If they win, they could jump over us," Mackey said.
"We are facing an important couple of weeks and we need to get the points."
The Bulldogs' captain said his team does not want to scrap its way into the semi-finals series - they want to reach the playoffs comfortably.
He has a high opinion of the Jets - even suggesting they could reach the grand final.
"On their day the Jets can beat any team in the competition. You treat the Jets lightly and they will roll over the top of you," he said
Speaking of being rolled over the top off - the Bulldogs last weekend were smashed 56-12 by Gerringong.
"I can't put my finger on what went wrong against Gerringong. We had an awesome start and I thought we were going to win," he said.
"But that is Gerringong for you - once they get a roll on they are hard to stop."
Mackey said the Bulldogs, come kick-off at 3.30pm on Sunday, need to be ready for action and fully focussed.
