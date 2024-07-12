Ulladulla community enjoys Ngulla NAIDOC Festival's successful return

The Ngulla NAIDOC Festival, a proud celebration of First Nations cultures, is back.
The festival returned to Ulladulla today [Friday, July 12] and will continue tomorrow Saturday, July 13.
From Paul Carrige's Welcome to Country to Uncle Vic Channell conducting the Smoking Ceremony while Ricky Nolan and Marramarra man Jayden Perry played the Didgeridoo, the event had many highlights.
Hundreds of people took the chance to attend the event which pulsated strong feelings of community and togetherness.
Seeing the festival's successful return was well worth the wait - congratulations to all those who played a role in bringing the event back.
It was last held in 2019 before bushfires and COVID-19 hit the region.
The event continues tomorrow and action/activities running from 10am to 3pm - see program below.
The Ngulla NAIDOC Festival is an event that honours and celebrates the rich cultures and lore of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
It is being held as part of NAIDOC Week celebrations that are held across Australia in the first week of July each year to celebrate and recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
This year's NAIDOC theme is "Keep the fire burning: Blak, loud and proud!"
