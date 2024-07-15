Jets fly over the Bulldogs to record crucial victory

The Nowra Bomaderry Jets' strong second-half performance is what separated them from the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs yesterday [Sunday July 14].
After a close first half at the Bomaderry Sporting Complex, the Jets took control in the second half and went onto win this vital Group Seven Rugby League match 42-10.
The score at halftime was 18-10 and the home-side, as suggested by the full-time score, did not give the visitors the chance to get back into the contest.
The Jets tackled hard, ran powerfully and took their chances to score when given the opportunity.
Milton-Ulladulla, on the other hand, did not produce their best - something the players and coaching staff would realise and be out to rectify.
Sunday was also the Jets' Indigenous Round and both teams wore their Indigenous jerseys during the match.
Drew Longbottom, before the first-grade match, conducted a Smoking Ceremony and delivered the Welcome to Country.
A group of First Nation dancers also took part in the opening ceremony which the crowd appreciated.
Jets' captain-coach Adam Quinlan, given the significance of the day, knew his team was going to play well.
"It was very good," he said about the effort.
"We have not won at home this season, it was Indigenous Round - the biggest day for the club and it was the local derby game now with Berry now being out of first grade," he added to explain just why the match and occasion was so important to his players.
Sunday's outcome was vital for both teams.
Nowra Bomaderry, with the two points, drew level with the Bulldogs on the competition ladder.
"It [the result] was huge for us in the context of the ladder as well," Quinlan said.
"We did let a couple of first half tries in where our discipline and back-to-back sets against us took their toll.
"However, it's hugely pleasing that we did not let a point in during the second half, particularly as we were running into the wind and that was a massive effort."
The Jet's mentor said his team still had some areas to work on and believes his team will get better.
"The effort is always there and if you have that effort then you can always improve," Quinlan said.
Both teams are now on 12 competition points and face critical matches on the weekend.
The Jets play Kiama at home while the Bulldogs travel away to play Albion Park - Oak Flats.
Scores
Nowra Bomaderry Jets 42 (M. Atunasia 2, Z. Kershaw 2, B. Rumble-Walsh, D. Farrell, T. Latta tries B. Rumble-Walsh 7 goals) def Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 10 (B. Mackey, K. Roughley tries T. Wooden goal).
