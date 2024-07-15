Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Jets fly over the Bulldogs to record crucial victory

By Damian McGill
Updated July 15 2024 - 10:01am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Nowra Bomaderry Jets' strong second-half performance is what separated them from the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs yesterday [Sunday July 14].

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.