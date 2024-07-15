Successful orchid show adds colour into drab winter

The Milton Ulladulla Orchid Society's Winter Show recently put brightness in people's lives.
The event, held at the Ulladulla Civic Centre, was a great success and many people took the chance to escape the drab winter and soak up the colourful display.
Despite the bad weather in the months before affecting the flowering of the orchids, there was a wide variety of beautiful flowers, some with subtle perfume on display.
People left impressed with the colours and size of both large and small flowers.
The potting display on both days was popular with the visitors who gained lots of helpful information.
Many left with an orchid or two to add to their collection.
Martin and Sue Montebello were named the show's grand champions.
If you were not able to attend the Winter Show then put Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8 in your diary for the Milton Ulladulla Orchid Society's Spring Show.
