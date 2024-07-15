Investigations into a single-vehicle fatal crash near Ulladulla continue

Investigations are continuing following a single-vehicle fatal crash just near Ulladulla.
About 6.45am yesterday [Sunday, July 14], emergency services were called to the intersection of Woodstock Road and Kyeena Drive, Woodstock, following reports of a crash.
Officers attached to the South Coast Police District attended the scene and found a vehicle had hit a power pole.
NSW Ambulance paramedics attended but the 16-year-old male driver died at the scene.
A 15-year-old male passenger was treated at the scene before being airlifted to Sydney Children's Hospital at Randwick. He remains in a stable condition.
Early enquiries revealed the vehicle was reported stolen from an address in Sussex Inlet about 12.30am yesterday [Sunday, July 14].
Police were told two passengers left the scene before their arrival.
However, following extensive investigations, NSW Police now believe only the 15 and 16-year-old males found in the vehicle were involved in the crash.
Investigations into the cause of the incident are ongoing.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
