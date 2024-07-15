Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Leave Don Hearn's Cabins alone says long term guest

By Damian McGill
Updated July 16 2024 - 8:31am, first published July 15 2024 - 3:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lexie Meyer.
Lexie Meyer.

Rob Clarke is another person who can't understand why the authorities just can't leave Don Hearn's Cabins and Lexie Meyer alone.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.