Leave Don Hearn's Cabins alone says long term guest

Rob Clarke is another person who can't understand why the authorities just can't leave Don Hearn's Cabins and Lexie Meyer alone.
The now Albury resident has been coming to the cabins for 50-years and does not want to see them bulldozed.
"Nothing has changed here and there aren't too many places around that have not changed in 50-years," he said about the Cunjurong Point venue.
"It [the venue] is a monument to the 1960's and 1970's really.
"Staying here gives you the chance to check back in with reality and sit around with the kangaroos."
Sadly the cabins could be on borrowed time.
She was told to pack her belongings and leave the iconic business she has been running for three decades.
"We now wish to advise that we are intending to issue you with a formal notice of termination on January 15 2024, which will provide you with a further 3 months to vacate the Property, being before Monday, April 15 2024," a letter she received early this year explained.
She was given some breathing space with August now mooted as when a final decision could be made.
Meanwhile, Rob's son and grandson now come to the cabins, but their connection may not last much longer.
Rob uses words like priceless and magnificent, to sum up what the cabins and surrounding area offer.
He calls it a place that is rare to see on the East Coast of Australia.
"It's a place where you can come and leave whatever issues you have behind," he said.
"It's a bit of a rarity and should be left as part of the community."
Lexie sat nearby, listening and appreciating what Rob said about the cabins.
Her fight has been going since the start of the year and there are days when things get the best of her.
However, Lexie was having a good day with Rob and talked about all the times and fun he had at the cabins.
"I am smiling again," she said compared to a few days earlier
She said it was good to be able to smile.
"The gratefulness just overwhelms you," she said about being in her own piece of paradise.
She said the likes of State Member of the South Coast Liza Butler were trying to save the cabins - not just for her but everyone who loves them.
Lexie says the save the cabins campaign is still going strong with lots of social media support with "20 000 to 30 000 comments and likes".
"There are good feelings from people out there," she said.
However, the petition started by Ms Butler looks like it will fall short of the mark.
The petition is still open and closes on Wednesday, July 17. Go here to sign it.
