Military veteran offers to help ease mental scars

Nathan Darvill wants to use his own struggles to help ex-servicemen.
He talks about being in a dark place after a childhood full of trauma and a military career spanning 20 years which also left him with mental health scars.
He wants to use those same scars and experiences to help others.
Nathan recently started an Ulladulla-based counselling service called Expressive Mind Therapy with wife Kellie.
He wants to help veterans and people, in general, who are looking to recover from trauma from Expressive Mind Therapy.
"I am not looking to make money out of veterans - I just want to offer a small amount of my time to locals within the area, maybe from Nowra down to Batemans Bay, to give them avenues and some free sessions when they are struggling," he said.
"I want to give back to veterans because I know what it's like to be a veteran who is struggling - feeling like no one around understands what you are going through, but I do.
"If the best part of their day is being able to get out of bed and come in here having a chat and a coffee with me then that's only making a positive impact on them - well that is what I think."
To find out more go to the website https://www.expressivemindtherapy.com.au/, email admin@expressivemindtherapy.com.au or call (02) 81 118 414.
"Just let them know you want to speak to Nathan the counsellor here and there will be some sessions available if someone wants immediate support in the here and now - and it's free," he said
Nathan knows that too many veterans, in particular, suffer in silence. He wants to help ease their suffering.
He knows other great people and organisations are doing similar things to what he is proposing - Nathan just wants help as well.
Nathan is also thinking about getting a men's support group together in the Ulladulla area.
"My idea is to offer a veteran walk, talk and have a coffee sort of thing," he said.
"I have got some goals about what I would like to do in the community because mental health is high - it's a problem down here.
"I have a lot to give and I have a lot of experience in the mental health field - I feel I can make some difference here."
Nathan also wants to make sure his business is a success.
Nathan was in South Coast Private Hospital: Mental Health Hospital for a short time when he was getting out of his own dark time and at his lowest.
"When I looked around when I was at that low point there was not always the support there that I needed," he said.
Nathan said even for veterans the wait list to get support is long and getting help can take time.
He did contact Open Arms for support and he found out that what was on offer in a regional area like the Shoalhaven was limited - he found the waiting time could be up to a couple of months. He was able to get support.
Nathan said terrible things can happen to veterans when waiting for support on a list - including taking their own lives.
"That [incidents of suicide] highlighted to me how much I wanted to help people and try to cut down the wait time," he said.
"It led me to ask 'what could I do to help other people'?"
Nathan believes his 'lived experience" means he can help others.
"I have lived experience - not only with mental health but I have had my own battles with suicide attempts as well - I wanted to do what I could," he said.
Nathan is open about what he has faced in the past and as a motivational speaker such topics are mentioned when he speaks at events.
"Lived experience is a huge part of what I do," he said.
Numbers to call for help Phone Lifeline 13 11 14 Men's Referral Service 1300 776 491 beyondblue 1300 224 636 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732
Nathan never thought he could complete a university degree but he did. He encourages others to believe in themselves and follow their academic or career paths.
He still can't believe he finished the course.
"The first semester I was in breakdown mode - I just could not handle it," he said about his tough start at university.
"I was not prepared for the study and had never done study like that before.
"I had to write these foreign things called essays - I nearly gave up after three weeks of starting."
He is proud to say that he completed the course.
"I was working towards a bigger picture and that was to build something like what I am trying to build here with Kellie to help people in the future," he said
He added support from Kellie not got him through some dark times but also gave him the confidence to take on things like going to university
Expressive Mind Therapy in Ulladulla has been running for seven months with Kellie being a key part of the business with her extensive experience.
They have created a small and safe place for people to come into.
As Nathan talks about his plans - questions brew.
How is he going to cope with hearing about trauma? Will this harm his mental health?
"I feel hearing other people's problems and supporting them is something I am fine with - it has not triggered me as yet," he said.
He is passionate about lived experience and drawing it to help people.
Nathan wants to utilise his lived experience when talking to clients.
"I don't just jump in and say 'hey I was in the military - I did this or I dealt with childhood trauma. What I do is wait and I listen," he said
"If I pick up something the client says that I can directly relate to that I have experience then I will use it."
Above all, he will not take time away from a client to talk about his own experiences.
"I will use it to build up a rapport so a client may think 'this guy understands the position I am in right now'," he said.
"I feel it's a gift to be able to use that lived experience to support, listen to, understand and help people.
"The thing that drives me is that I am still here and I can make a difference and if I can help four or five people then it will be worth it.
"I have already helped people but I want to do more."
He retired from the military in 2020 after joining in 2000 - he served in Iraq in 2004 and also worked all around Australia - he was part of border protection operations.
"When I got out I was pretty lost and did not know what to do," he said
"I was not mentally strong enough to do anything - I literally felt like I just needed to be in a hole and hide for a while."
Nathan then realised sitting at home and "doing nothing" was doing more damage than good for his welfare.
"I needed to do something - something I had never done before which was also not too physically or mentally demanding because of my physical injuries and mental condition at the time," he said.
"I decided to take up dog grooming. I had never been interested in dog grooming previously but thought spending time with dogs during the day might be beneficial to my mental health."
He got his own dog grooming trailer and he still grooms dogs now on a part-time basis
"It does help my mental health being with dogs," he said.
