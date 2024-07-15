Successful Ngulla NAIDOC Festival brings the community together

Hundreds of people took the chance to attend the Ngulla NAIDOC Festival which pulsated strong feelings of community and togetherness.
Seeing the festival's successful return was well worth the wait - it was last held in 2019 before bushfires and COVID-19 hit the region.
From Paul Carriage's Welcome to Country to Uncle Vic Channell conducting the Smoking Ceremony while Riley Nolan and Murramarang man Jayden Perry played the Didgeridoo, the event had many highlights.
Vice President Shoalhaven Walking Together and Chairperson of Walking Together in the Milton Ulladulla District, Mitch Lasker, said the event was a great success with plenty of highlights on both days.
Mr Lasker, who was one of the festival's organisers, said the event definitely brought the community together as one.
He loved how the event gave people the chance to hear and learn about Indigenous culture from the likes of Uncle Vic Channell and Uncle Michael Robertson.
Many people approached Mr Lasker afterwards and told him that Uncle Vic and Uncle Michael had inspired them.
Personally, Mr Lasker loved seeing so many young people attend the event and take part in what was a joyous community event.
The event organisers will take a few weeks off and then will gather to start planning for the 2025 event.
"I am looking forward to planning for next year," Mr Lasker said
Sharon Bunyan, a respected Aboriginal leader, vice president of Wandarma AECG, Head Teacher at Ulladulla High, Aboriginal Studies teacher and Walking Together member loved being at the festival.
"Truly it [the festival] was in the spirit of community,": she said.
"The feedback we received was amazing."
Families loved all the activities like weaving, the readings, the circus activities and seeing all the students' artworks and reports on display.
Aunty Sharon loved how inclusive the event was - bringing people of all ages and from all walks of life together.
She also loved seeing various stallholders from community organisations supporting this important celebration.
Aunty Sharon is grateful to the likes of Georgie Lowe from Walking Together in the Milton Ulladulla District for her "non-stop" efforts.
Thanks goes to the Ulladulla Local Aboriginal Land Council, all other Aboriginal groups and volunteers who helped make the event a success.
Many other NAIDOC Week events took place in the Shoalhaven last week, including a well-attended family day at the Nowra Showground.
