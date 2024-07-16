Milton produces come from behind effort to beat United

The Milton Ulladulla Panthers needed to produce a come-from-behind effort to defeat Shoalhaven United on Saturday [July 13].
United, at Lyrebird Oval, looked determined to get the Shoalhaven Football Association men's first-grade competition points that were on offer.
A goal to Billy Wallington gave United a great start to the match and the home side went into the break with a 1-nil lead.
Given the significance of the day, United was always going to be hard to beat.
United hosted a Super Saturday NAIDOC Week event which included Uncle Jack Hampton doing a Welcome to County and Uncle Drew Longbottom conducting a Smoking Ceremony. Uncle Drew also attended the Nowra Bomaderry Jets Indigenous Round the following day.
Players from both clubs lined up together during the ceremonies.
Milton, back on the pitch, sealed victory thanks to goals from Dave Freeman and Jarrod Murray in the second term.
Super Saturday was a busy one with both the men's and women's teams playing on the day.
Milton coach Nick Palagyi said the match had its challenges.
"The ground was pretty soft to begin with, so when you're the fifth match of the day you know the surface isn't going to be in great shape," he said.
"It [the pitch] was pretty rough, and really slippery for all the players. Credit to both teams though for continuing to try to play despite those conditions."
The Milton coach thought his team should have found the back of the net in the first half.
"I thought we created a good amount of opportunities in the first half, and were a bit unlucky to go behind before halftime," he said.
"We didn't want to be 1-nil down at the break but we knew we were fine.
"We have been behind against United quite a few times over recent years and fought our way back into the match, so the message was simple - trust the system, change nothing, and maintain the intensity."
Milton made the most of its scoring opportunities.
"We hit back and equalised a few minutes into the second half through Dave Freeman. Brent Anderson's delivery of the set piece was on point again all day and this time Chippers [Dave] was the one to get on the end of it," the Milton coach said.
"We followed that up 15 minutes later with a belter of a finish from Jarrod Murray.
"Jarrod had played a really disciplined, tactical role for us all day, so when Blake Mccluskey broke into space, drew his defender and slipped the pass back inside, it was awesome to see Jarrod get on the end of it and rifle the ball into the roof of the net.
"Jarrod is having such a big comeback year after a few years out, which is really great to see.
"I am sure if you told him back in pre-season that he would have 10 goals to his name across all competitions that he wouldn't have believed it, but he does, and he still has plenty more left in him."
