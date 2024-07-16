Design team appointed for Milton Ulladulla Hospital upgrade

The upgrade of Milton Ulladulla Hospital is moving ahead with a specialist team appointed to commence planning and design works.
The appointment is part of the NSW Government's $7.5 million investment to deliver improved health services and infrastructure at Milton Ulladulla Hospital to meet the current and future healthcare needs of the local community.
The project's scope and construction timeframes will be determined as part of the planning and design process and will include consultation with staff, stakeholders and the community.
Member for South Coast Liza Butler said the community will get the chance to take part in the planning process.
"Consultation with the local community, including staff and stakeholders, will help guide the planning and design process for the hospital to ensure it meets our health needs now and into the future," she said.
The community will be invited to have their say on the draft Health Service Plan at community sessions planned for September this year.
In addition to the planning and design of infrastructure upgrades at Milton Ulladulla Hospital, Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District recently commenced the development of a draft Health Service Plan for the Milton Ulladulla facility.
The draft Health Service Plan will guide future health and hospital service delivery over the next 10 - 15 years at Milton Ulladulla Hospital, including responding to the changing needs of the community such as:
Minister for Regional Health Ryan Park said the appointment of the project manager, architect and cost manager is an important milestone in the delivery of the upgrade of the Milton Ulladulla Hospital.
"This experienced project team will work with staff, patients and the community to ensure the improvements best meet the needs of the community," he said.
