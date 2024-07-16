Milton Ulladulla Times
Design team appointed for Milton Ulladulla Hospital upgrade

By Staff Reporter
Updated July 16 2024 - 11:21am, first published 11:20am
Milton Ulladulla Hospital. Picture file
The upgrade of Milton Ulladulla Hospital is moving ahead with a specialist team appointed to commence planning and design works.

