Football's cream of the crop in Wollongong for National Youth Championships

Australia's best under 15 and 16 male football players have descended on Wollongong for the National Youth Championships.
Some 32 teams and over 700 players are in the city for the prestigious tournament which kicked-off on Tuesday and runs until Sunday, July 21.
Games in the Under 15 and 16 boys will be played at WIN Stadium, JJ Kelly Park and Ian McLennan Park.
The top two teams from the four groups will advance to the final stages, progressing through the quarter finals and semi finals, with the grand final to be held on Sunday, 21 July.
Dean Jarvis from Shellharbour is one of about half a dozen teens from the Illawarra and South Coast regions participating in the National Youth Championships.
The South Coast Flame goalkeeper will play for the NSW Country U15 boys team alongside Wollongong Wolves attacker Dimitri Pavlou.
Dimitri, who plays for the Wolves but lives in Jervis Bay, said he was ecstatic to be playing at the championships.
"It's honestly surreal, getting chosen to represent the country area in New South Wales, playing in front of larger crowds than what I'm used to and being able to show myself on the biggest stage is something I'm really looking forward to," he said.
"I'm just grateful for the opportunity to be here for the team.
"It's also a great opportunity for me to get some experience and learn from all the coaches here.
"Hopefully I also get a bit of feedback, not just from the games but from the coaches on how I can keep building my game and improving myself as a person and player, as well as maybe showcase my abilities to a wide variety of different people.
"It will be good also if we do well in the tournament."
This view was shared by his teammate Dean Jarvis, who added he couldn't wait to play in front of all his family and friends.
"It's a pretty unreal sort of thing to be able to play against such quality teams and showcase my ability," he said.
"I can't wait to play in front of all my family and friends. A few of my Flame teammates have also said they'd come and watch so I'll have a lot of support.
"It's shaping up to be a great experience. Hopefully I can get feedback from some of the really experienced coaches and technical directors here.
"I also know that there's some great goalkeeping coaches here that I can get advice and feedback from. That would be fantastic."
NSW Country are in Group D alongside Northern NSW, South Australia and Northern Territory.
Shellharbour's Sydney FC and Socceroo defender Joel King is just one of many players who have gone on to bigger and better things playing at the National Youth Championships (NYC).
Other NYC notables include Jordan Bos, Rhyan Grant, Harry Kewell, Lucas Neill, Paul Okon and Luke Wilkshire.
Australian U17 men's national team head coach Brad Maloney encouraged Australia's football generation next to enjoy and embrace the experience.
"It's great to see the best of the best come together. These are the best players of their age group from their various member federations, and it's great to see them come together and compete and see who can step up to the next level," Maloney said.
"This can really be the start of their journey as far as national team selection goes from this age group through to the 20s, 23s and then hopefully on to Socceroos level."
Maloney added he was expecting to see some real talent strut their stuff in Wollongong this week.
"As a coach you look for obvious talent, which is easy to pick out, but you also have to look for guys who are really positive going forward, have a good work ethic with and without the ball. I think that is all part and parcel of the whole package.
"Importantly for players they now get a national stage to show what they're capable of.
"Players like Jordy Boss, Ryan Grant, Harry Kewell and Lucas Neil have all come through this kind of pathway.
"It's great for these players to be able to follow their journey so to speak.
"Once we get to know them from these kind of tournaments, we also could follow their journey and their career...........I'd like to see as many Socceroos as possible come out of these type of tournaments."
This is the second year straight Wollongong has hosted the National Youth Championships, with the Under 14 and 16 Girls championships held in the city last October.
