Cyclist airlifted to Canberra Hospital after collision with wildlife

By Abi Kirkland
Updated July 16 2024 - 5:51pm, first published 5:46pm
A cyclist has been airlifted to Canberra Hospital after colliding with wildlife about 1pm on Tuesday, July 16 on Skid Ridge Road, South Durras.

