Cyclist airlifted to Canberra Hospital after collision with wildlife

A cyclist has been airlifted to Canberra Hospital after colliding with wildlife about 1pm on Tuesday, July 16 on Skid Ridge Road, South Durras.
The man aged in his 60s was treated for multiple injuries at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital by a rescue helicopter.
WIRES spokesperson, John Grant said while the organisation was not called to the incident, motorists should be alert because wildlife were unpredictable on or near roads.
"Wildlife, like domestic animals aren't road savvy at all," he said.
"So they will come out at any time and at any speed and it can be very hard to stop in time."
