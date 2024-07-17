Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Surfing, Ulladulla and Currowan bushfire feature in writer's latest book

By Staff Reporter
Updated July 17 2024 - 12:25pm, first published 12:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Rafidi's latest novel, 'Salt Runs Through', is set entirely in Ulladulla before and during the Currowan bushfires. Picture supplied
Mark Rafidi's latest novel, 'Salt Runs Through', is set entirely in Ulladulla before and during the Currowan bushfires. Picture supplied

Mark Rafidi's latest novel, 'Salt Runs Through', is set entirely in Ulladulla before and during the Currowan bushfire.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.