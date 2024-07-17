Costly loss confirmed - Bulldogs drop out of the top five

The Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs' costly weekend loss to the Nowra Bomaderry Jets is now there for all to see on the first-grade competition table.
However, in general, all is not lost for the Bulldogs as the other grades are in form [see below] and the first-graders are still in contention as well, but need to win soon.
Milton Ulladulla has slumped to sixth spot on the first-grade ladder and its points differential could end up hurting the Bulldogs.
Nowra Bomaderry has won five games, has had one bye and its points for and against differential is 43.
The Bulldogs are in the negatives when it comes to its points differential.
Milton Ulladulla has won six games, is yet to have a bye and its points differential -42.
The weekend's first-grade matches loom as key contests in the scheme of things
Milton Ulladulla is away to Albion Park on Sunday and the Jets are home to Kiama
Albion Park is in fourth place on the ladder with 14 points and Kiama is in eighth spot with eight points.
Meanwhile, while the first-grade team, after two recent losses, is struggling at the moment, the same cannot be said for most of the other grades.
The Bulldog's reserve grade side has had a consistent season and is sitting in third place with 16 points.
Ulladulla's under-18's is still in semi-final contention but is just out of the top five.
The Bulldogs' under-18s is in sixth spot with 12 points with Berry Shoalhaven Heads just in front with 13 points.
It looks like three premiership contenders are coming to the fore in the Ladies League Tag Division One, Ladies League Tag Division Two and Open Women's Tackle - all three Bulldogs' teams flying high on top of their respective competition tables.
The Ladies League Tag Division One leads the way with 24 points, Ladies League Tag Division Two with 20 points is on top thanks to its strong points for and against record and Open Women's Tackle is powering away in front of their opponents with 10 points.
All teams, apart from the first-grade side and Ladies League Tag Division Two which had the bye by the looks of things, won on the weekend.
Weekend scores
First Grade
Nowra Bomaderry Jets 42 (M. Atunasia 2, Z. Kershaw 2, B. Rumble-Walsh, D. Farrell, T. Latta tries B. Rumble-Walsh 7 goals) def Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 10 (B. Mackey, K. Roughley tries T. Wooden goal).
Reserve Grade
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 40 (J. Piekar 2, A. Cornell 2, C. Lingard, T. Ryan, A. Riley tries J. Piekar 6 goals) def Nowra Bomaderry Jets 20 (T. Waldron, D. Matrovski, K. Brandon tries K. Stewart 4 goals).
Under 18s
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 28 (J. Crawford, B. Jones, C. BenJamin, K. Lynch, R. Beddall tries K. Lynch 4 goals) def Nowra Bomaderry Jets 14 (K. Solberg-McGuinness, A. Dempsey, J. McLeod tries J. Reay goal).
Ladies League Tag Division 1
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 60 (A. Healey 4, E. Murray 2, A. Fawcett, E. Fowler, E. Stewart, A. Adams, A. Healey, K. Head tries E. Murray 6 goals) def Nowra Bomaderry Jets 0.
Open Womens Tackle
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 60 (M. Morris 2, B. Anderson 2, A. Brown 2, T. Collins, O. Patterson, S. Moreton-Stewart, M. McFayden, J. Strong tries A. Fawcett 8 goals) def Nowra Bomaderry Jets 0.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.