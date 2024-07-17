Shoalhaven serves success in 2024 Autumn Celebration of food

With almost 100 events and over 8000 plates served, the Shoalhaven Food Network's 2024 Autumn Celebration of Food has been praised as an outstanding success.
Shoalhaven Food Network President Di Laver said she was thrilled by how the six-week campaign was received by the locals, visitors and members.
The Autumn Celebration of Food showcased the Shoalhaven area as a hospitality destination and raised awareness about local produce, products and talent.
"We want visitors to see what we've got," Ms Laver said.
"But we also want our community to visit the different communities within Shoalhaven and make the effort to go up to [places like] Kangaroo Valley."
Ms Laver said exposure to local businesses and produce was especially important this year.
"All of the hospitality businesses are bleeding, they are still getting over the bushfires and paying back rent and super payments from COVID," she said.
The campaign featured a variety of exciting events from May 1 to June 10, of which 22 were sold out.
Program highlights included the Battle of Burton Street in Vincentia and the South Coast Moving Feast which featured signature dishes from Cupitt's Estate, Gwylo and Bannisters.
The Autumn Celebration of Food also worked to upskill the next generation with 37 Shoalhaven youth participating in the Gaining Through Training program.
The students had the opportunity to work beside industry mentors, with more than half going into apprenticeships/traineeships or offered employment.
Ms Laver said the network tried hard to focus on collaboration between restaurants and businesses in 2024.
"It's all about clients seeing the possibilities of the skills of other people within Shoalhaven and encouraging them to go further," she said.
The Shoalhaven Food Network also aimed to showcase hospitality providers and put faces to restaurants and hospitality workers, Ms Laver said.
The network has introduced its winter series of events which can be found on its website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.