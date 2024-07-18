Golfers gather to help new life member celebrate

The main focus for the Mollymook Beachside Veteran Golf Club members took place off the course this week.
Some 58 golfers enjoyed a Christmas in July and Life Membership Day yesterday [Wednesday, July 17] and also played a four-person Ambrose.
This special event commemorated Mick Thompson's contribution to the club.
Mick, among his many roles, provides the monthly medals and prizes each month.
Club Captain, Ron Sweaney, gave a small presentation to Mick "to acknowledge the continued support of this wonderful man".
On the course, the winning foursome of the day, was Wayne Smith, John Zamin, David Adams and Graeme Sullivan with a score of 20.875.
The winners were closely followed in second place were Chris Hole, Steve Whiting, Peter Geach and Ron Sweaney with a score 21.875.
Third place went to Michael Lovell, Neil Best, Derek Lovell and Michael McCormack who scored 22.5 with fourth place going to Ken Venables, Don Crotty, Jim Smith and Ron Hoffman on 22.625.
Nearest the pins were awarded to Ron Sweaney on the third, Shaun Carter on the sixth, and Derek Lovell on the ninth, while balls were given out to scores up to 23.25.
Members welcomed Geoff Ridley to the club and next Wednesday [July 24] golfers will play a Stableford Event.
