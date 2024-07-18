Break in rain allows the Red Cross to continue fundraising

A break from the wet weather allowed the volunteers from the Milton Ulladulla and District Branch of the Australian Red Cross to get back to their fundraising activities.
Members of the local branch were pleased to finally hold their stall outside Beachside Pharmacy last weekend [Saturday, July 13].
The spate of wet weather had stopped the group from holding the stall for some time.
Thanks to everyone who donated items for sale or who worked at the stall.
The above photo taken by Gill Rolfe shows Lesley Harper, Joycelyn Bowles, Virginia Thomson and Julie Budden at the stall outside Beachside Pharmacy.
The raffle was won by Kerie Anne of Bawley Point who was thrilled with her win.
The local branch of Red Cross meets on the first Thursday of every month at the Baptist Church, Matron Porter Drive at 1.30pm. Visitors are most welcome.
The branch's main aim is fundraising for the different programs which Red Cross operates both here in Australia and overseas.
The branch has now been operating for 36 years whilst the whole Australian Red Cross organisation has been operating in Australia for 110 years this coming August.
For further information please contact President Gill Rolfe on 4454 0454.
