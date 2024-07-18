Throwback Thursday: Mooted visit sparks memories of Mollymook's royal connection

Talk about an invitation being extended to King Charles and Queen Camilla to include the Shoalhaven as part of their official visit to Australia later in the year sparked memories of Mollymook's royal connection.
A reader then reminded the Milton Ulladulla Times, shortly after the royal invitation piece was published, that the local region had a connection to the monarchy.
The connection dates back to February 1981 when the then Lady Diana Spencer visited Mollymook.
The royal favourite was even spotted walking around the Mollymook Golf Course.
Meanwhile, Councillor Ell at the next council meeting will move a motion to invite the king and queen to visit the Shoalhaven whilst they are in the country.
"The visit will undoubtedly attract national and international headlines, so it will be a great opportunity to showcase our region," he said.
