Milton Ulladulla Bypass planning reaches another key milestone

A milestone has been reached in planning for the $752 million Milton Ulladulla Bypass, ahead of local residents being asked for feedback.
However greater gliders have been seen in part of the bypass route near Ulladulla, with the potential to cause major delays for the project.
State Member for South Coast, Liza Butler, said the sighting was being further investigated, but because the greater glider was classed as an endangered species, its presence in the bypass corridor would impact on construction plans.
But she hoped earthworks could still start at the bypass ends towards the end of next year while any possible concerns about greater gliders were still being sorted out.
The bypass's first environmental studies are complete, and the project is moving to the concept design phase, which involves exploring corridor refinements needed to ensure the project best delivers improved connectivity and reduced travel times.
A local access strategy is also being developed to ensure the bypass provides access to properties and businesses when local roads might be impacted by the bypass construction and operation.
The strategy is being developed in consultation with Shoalhaven City Council, property owners, businesses and community groups to ensure the design options meet the needs of locals and the wider community, according to Transport for NSW.
It said once the bypass was built it would improve road safety and reduce travel times on the Princes Highway and improve trip reliability, by bypassing the Milton and Ulladulla town centres.
As the concept design phase continues, a comprehensive environmental impact statement is also being developed to ensure construction does not unnecessarily impact on local wildlife, while protecting and enhancing biodiversity.
While planning on the bypass continues, Transport for NSW is also considering other short-term opportunities in and around Milton and Ulladulla to improve footpaths, signage and lighting.
The Transport for NSW project team is inviting the community to drop-in sessions in July and August to learn more about the project and provide any feedback.
The team will be at:
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, said the drop-in sessions were important opportunities for getting and giving information.
"I encourage every community member to attend a drop-in session and have their say," she said.
"We are proudly focused on ensuring the community can help shape this bypass project and that residents are kept informed as work progresses through the required phases to ensure we deliver a world class piece of road infrastructure."
Federal Transport Minister, Catherine King, said the drop-in sessions were part ensuring the project met the community's needs and expectations.
She said the Federal and State Governments were "ensuring we undertake the research and planning required to build this once-in-a-generation infrastructure project properly."
Transport for NSW will continue to keep the community updated as work on the bypass progresses, as well as plans for any short-term improvements.
"I am pleased to see the planning moving along for the bypass," Ms Butler said.
"This project will play a key role in improving safety and efficiency along the Princes Highway.
"In the meantime, we are committed to consulting with the community to help identify opportunities to upgrade footpaths, signage, lighting or reduced speed limits in and around Milton and Ulladulla that may be achieved in the short-term," she said.
"I will continue to advocate for my community and look forward to attending the upcoming consultation sessions."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.