Time for caring and kindness with packed program

From what promises to be a mural to draw inspiration from to a singing/songwriting workshop, MUCK Up [Milton Ulladulla Community Kindness] is gearing up for a busy program.
MUCK Up was founded last year by Ulladulla High student Adam Clear and well-known community volunteer Matt Dell from Business Milton Ulladulla and its associate group Community Connect Southern Shoalhaven.
They wanted to create something that brings care and kindness to the Ulladulla region.
The group, over the past 12 months, hosted several well-attended events including Chorus 4 Kindness and a kayaking adventure.
MUCK Up has just confirmed and provided details on its next five events, two of which are on this weekend.
Here are details on the group's next five events......
Cooking for Kindness
Sunday, July 28
Cooks, aged between 12-years to 18-years, will form groups, aided by local chefs, and will get cooking from 12pm to 3pm at the Ulladulla Civic Centre. Like last year, their cooking efforts won't be the only thing the teams will be judged upon. Judges will be looking at how the cooks work as a team and how "kind" they are to each other and fellow cooks. Entry is free for the public to attend and there will be gourmet barbecue items available for purchase, provided by Citrus Catering and Events and cooked by Apex Club of Milton Ulladulla members.
Mural unveiling
Sunday, July 28
The long-awaited MUCK Up mural will be unveiled "in all its" glory at 3pm on Sunday, July 28 straight after Cooking Up Kindness 2024 is complete. The design has been a collaboration between Adam Clear and local artist Rebecca Boyd. "The only hints I can give out are think of blue, transformation, and change," Adam said. The mural is at the car park directly across from Ulladulla High School, on the back of the Elders building. Come along Sunday after 3pm to see it for yourself.
Escape Room
Sunday August 18
MUCK Up will set up its own escape room for one day only on Sunday, August 18 at Dunn Lewis Centre Ulladulla. In addition to the escape room there will be plenty on offer for families and kids of all ages within the main auditorium as MUCK Up continues to encourage connection and collaboration for youth across our local region. Entry is open to all for general activities on the day but the escape room will be a ticketed event, which includes a sausage sandwich and drink. Tickets can be purchased at https://apexaustralia.iwannaticket.com.au/.../escape-room. Tickets are limited for the escape room so get in now and secure your time for the day then stay for some more fun activities we have planned and watch this space or visit www.muckup.com.au for further information and announcements.
Youth Singer / Songwriter workshop
September 21-22
MUCK Up will partner with South Coast Singing and Music Tuition, Sounds Delicious, Tayah Larsen Music and Tom Henry to bring you our very first MUCK Up Youth Singer/Songwriter workshop and showcase on the weekend of 21-22 September. This special two-day singer/songwriter workshop for young people aged 12-18 will bring young people together in groups of up to four to five to work on the creation of a song with the support of a mentor who will be assigned to each team. The songs will be created and workshopped on Saturday, at the Highway Church in Ulladulla, before a performance on the Sunday evening at Milton Theatre from 5pm. Further details regarding tickets to the showcase are being orgianised but if you or any young person you know would be interested in this wonderful opportunity then expression of interest forms can be completed at https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSc-uLYZSs.../viewform or email muckup2023@gmail.com for further details.
Chorus for Kindness
Date to be confirmed
MUCK Up can confirm that it will team with Sing Express once again for another instalment of "Chorus for Kindness" later in the year - likely in November to coincide with World Kindness Day. Keep an eye on our social media pages and website for more details. MUCK Up asks people to share what songs they'd like to see us feature at our next instalment - thinking Aussie rock classics like we have delivered thus far. Post your thoughts on https://www.facebook.com/muckupkindness in the comments and we'll take it on board with a definite announcement set for mid-August.
