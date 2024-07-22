Time for caring and kindness with packed program

MUCK Up will partner with South Coast Singing and Music Tuition, Sounds Delicious, Tayah Larsen Music and Tom Henry to bring you our very first MUCK Up Youth Singer/Songwriter workshop and showcase on the weekend of 21-22 September. This special two-day singer/songwriter workshop for young people aged 12-18 will bring young people together in groups of up to four to five to work on the creation of a song with the support of a mentor who will be assigned to each team. The songs will be created and workshopped on Saturday, at the Highway Church in Ulladulla, before a performance on the Sunday evening at Milton Theatre from 5pm. Further details regarding tickets to the showcase are being orgianised but if you or any young person you know would be interested in this wonderful opportunity then expression of interest forms can be completed at https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSc-uLYZSs.../viewform or email muckup2023@gmail.com for further details.