Willinga Park to host elite dressage event

Balwey Point's Willinga Park is set to host the much-anticipated "4CYTE Dressage@Willinga" this weekend [Saturday, July 27 to Sunday 28].
The event aims to be a celebration of equestrian excellence, bringing together riders and spectators for a weekend filled with competition, community, and natural beauty. Best of all, entry is free for all spectators, making it an accessible event for everyone.
The event will feature 204 rider combinations from ACT, NSW, Queensland, Victoria, and our local Eurobodalla, and Shoalhaven regions.
This year sees the introduction of two new classes, Participation Preliminary 1.1 and 1.2, giving local riders more opportunities to compete at Willinga Park.
"We're excited to welcome riders and spectators to the event," Sales and Marketing Manager at Willinga Park Nadine Young said.
"It's a fantastic opportunity for the community to experience top-level dressage in such a stunning setting. Hosting these new classes is important because it allows local riders to participate and showcase their talents on a prestigious platform.
" It's a great way to support our local equestrian community and encourage new talent. By offering free entry to spectators, we hope to make this event accessible to everyone,"
Across the weekend, competitors will perform in categories from preliminary to grand prix, including freestyle tests from advanced to grand prix.
For many, this event serves as a warm-up for the NSW Dressage Championships and a chance to qualify for the 2024 Australian Championships AOR and Open.
The event will be held across three arenas, providing ample space for spectators to enjoy the performances.
Beyond the competition, visitors can explore the Australian botanic gardens, home to over 32 large-scale sculptures. Dogs on leads are welcome, making it a family-friendly outing.
The Bunker Cafe will be open from 6am, offering coffee, breakfast, and lunch until 3pm.
On Saturday evening, the Bunker Cafe Courtyard will host an American BBQ feast for $50 per person, featuring a "sampler platter" of smoked meats, salads, and smoked street corn, with a choice of bubbles, wine, or beer. The bar will be open from 6pm to 9pm.
The evening will be enhanced by live music from Gaby Bonello, a singer-songwriter from the South Coast known for her blend of acoustic folk and country roots. Her performances promise to add a special touch to the night.
Ms Young says dressage is a blend of athleticism, precision, and harmony between horse and rider.
"Imagine watching a horse move seamlessly through a series of intricate manoeuvres, each step a testament to the hours of dedicated training and the deep bond shared with its rider. From the fluidity of the walk to the power of the piaffe and passage, every movement is executed with grace and finesse," she said
"The elegance and discipline of dressage offer spectators a moving experience, showcasing not just the skill of the competitors but also the beauty and versatility of the equine athletes.
"At the event you'll have the opportunity to witness these extraordinary performances up close, set against the stunning backdrop of Willinga Park's picturesque landscapes and world-class facilities.
"Competitions such as this have provided opportunities for riders like Jayden Brown, who now represents Australia in the Dressage team. At Willinga Park, we are dedicated to hosting equestrian events year-round, enriching our community."
About Willinga Park
Willinga Park is one of Australia's leading Equestrian Centres and an Events and Conference destination set on 2,300 acres on the South Coast NSW. Combining award-winning architecture, public art sculptures and stunning botanical gardens it offers luxury accommodation, custom dining, and tailored experiences.
Willinga Park is home to numerous equine sporting events including Dressage by Sea CDI, Eventing@Willinga and Jumping@Willinga. This world-class venue is designed for multiple equestrian disciplines. Willinga Park supports Australian athletes across equestrian disciplines.
