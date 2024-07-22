Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Milton RFS is on a recruitment drive

July 22 2024 - 2:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Milton Rural Fire Service brigade is currently looking for volunteer firefighters and non-firefighters to join its team of men and women.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.