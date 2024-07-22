Milton RFS is on a recruitment drive

The Milton Rural Fire Service brigade is currently looking for volunteer firefighters and non-firefighters to join its team of men and women.
The next intake of volunteers will commence in early September.
The brigade, to help guide people with the application process and ensure new volunteers are prepared, will host a recruitment information session on Saturday, August 10 from 9am to 11am at the group's station - 221 Croobyar Road, Milton,
If people have any questions they can post them on https://www.facebook.com/RFSMilton, or just attend the group's information session.
At the information session, people can meet some of the Milton RFS team, see what we do, inspect the trucks, tour the shed and look at some of the brigade's equipment.
