Rugby league juggernaut continues to power away

THE juggernaut that is the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs' open women's rugby league side continues to roll on.
The competition front runners, on Sunday [July 21] in a Group Seven Rugby League match, defeated the Albion Park/Rays 40-4 at Centenary Field.
Bulldogs' coach Simon Harris was pleased with this team's effort.
"The team puts 100 per cent effort in each week and the results tend to reflect that. Sunday's first half wasn't our most polished performance or close to playing at our best," he said.
"However, the halftime break calmed the nerves and the players got back to playing good football.
Harris said his team did make some errors during the win.
"I think every team is trying to minimise simple errors that cost ball possession and repeat defensive sets and we gave the opposition [Albion Park/Rays] too much ball back," he said.
"Instead of building pressure with the ball, we were defending our try line repeatedly.
"In a perfect game we eliminate errors and control the game, but that's not always the case, but the players showed their grit by only letting the Eagles cross the line once."
Captain Olivia Ozolins said the results this season showed how the team had come together as one.
She loves being around "such a good bunch of girls who are so keen to learn and just give it everything they have".
"We have so many different levels of footy heads and everyone just wants to improve each week," she said.
"The one thing about our team is that we have seemed to have gelled from the get-go.
"I have been involved in many sporting teams and this team in particular have just clicked and just have each other's backs on the field and will work for the person next to them."
Ozolins thinks the team can evolve and improve in the next few weeks.
"We have to be confident in ourselves and what our game plan is," she said.
"Every week is different, it doesn't matter who we played the week before or the score line, we need to turn up and ready to play and be confident in our individual roles and our team plan. "
Coach Harris hopes his team's best is yet to come.
"As a squad we all know we haven't hit our peak yet and so the motivation exists to continue training hard and smart as we sharpen towards the end of the season," he said.
"If we've timed everything right , we should be playing our best football at finals time."
Ozolins said the team's focus was on their next opponent - not finals footy.
"We as a team don't look too far ahead as we still have games beforehand that we want to not only win, we want to play some great footy," she said.
"We need to keep focusing on the little things that we want to execute before we can focus on the next goal which is ultimately those semi-finals."
The open women's were not the only Bulldogs team to notch up a strong win on the weekend.
The Ladies League Tag Division One side smashed the Albion Park Oak Flats Eagle 60-nil in yet another dominant effort.
The highly flying-Bulldogs scored 12 tries against the Eagles.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs first grade men's team suffered a 34-4 loss to the Eagles.
