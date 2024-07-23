Blessing of the Fleet committee to host karaoke night

The Blessing of the Fleet committee extends an open invitation to the community to attend their "Karaoke Night at Carlos Ristorante".
People can gather for a night of fun and music as the committee hosts a karaoke fundraiser night in support of the Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival.
It will be held on Saturday, August 17 from 6pm to 10pm.
"Bring your friends, pick your favourite song, and let's hit those high notes together," the committee says.
"Not a singer? No problem! Come enjoy the performances and cheer on your friends."
All proceeds from the night will go towards making the Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival a memorable event.
"Let's sing our hearts out for the most amazing festival on the South Coast, See you there," the committee says.
Tickets available now from https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1253459
