It is time to find out more about the Shoalhaven's fine feathered friends

The Shoalhaven is home to an amazing array of birdlife, including many endangered species.
Some such as little terns and sooty oystercatchers visit the Shoalhaven's beaches each year to lay eggs and raise their chicks.
Others including glossy black cockatoos, gang gang cockatoos and powerful owls are here all year round.
These feathered permanent residents will be discussed at Nowra Library's next nature matters talk on Monday, August 12.
Yolande Cozijn from Birdlife Shoalhaven will talk about identifying these beautiful birds, including how to distinguish males from females, and juveniles from adults.
She will also discuss their habitat preferences, what they eat and what actions people can take to help them thrive.
The discussion is running from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, and is free of charge.
Interested people can register to take part by visiting https://bit.ly/NM_Endangered-Birds24 or calling 4429 3705.
Nature matters is a monthly series about the environment and flora and fauna found in the Shoalhaven and surrounds.
