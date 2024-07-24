Selection confirmed - Ulladulla junior to make her NRLW return

Keele Browne's NRLW comeback with St George Illawarra has been confirmed.
Browne was named to start in the centres for the Dragons for this Sunday's [July 28] round one match against the Gold Coast Titans at WIN Stadium with kick-off at 12pm.
The Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Club junior spent 10-months on the side due to a major ankle injury.
"I want to play good and consistent footy and enjoy it," she said.
"You always play your best footy when you are enjoying it."
According to NRL.com, both the Dragons and the Titans will enter the 2024 season full of expectation with plenty of youth in and amongst their squad helping lift standards.
For the Dragons, a number of Steelers Tarsha Gale Cup stars featured for the successful Under 19 State of Origin team, with many including Kasey Reh and Bronte Wilson (who has been granted an age exemption) pushing to make their NRLW debuts this season with St George Illawarra under coach Jamie Soward.
Meanwhile, a few other local players could be eyeing off a future in the NRLW, given the way the Milton Ulladulla Open women's tackle team and junior grades are going.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.