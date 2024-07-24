Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Panthers gear up for busy schedule with two away matches

By Damian McGill
July 24 2024 - 1:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milton captain Nathan Avery will be out to guide his team to two wins on the weekend. Picture file.
Milton captain Nathan Avery will be out to guide his team to two wins on the weekend. Picture file.

THE Milton Ulladulla Football Club's depth will be tested this weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.