Panthers gear up for busy schedule with two away matches

THE Milton Ulladulla Football Club's depth will be tested this weekend.
The Panthers had the bye last weekend and now face back-to-back matches.
Huskisson/Vincentia, on Saturday, and Sussex Inlet, on Sunday, are the Panthers' two Shoalhaven Football Association opponents this weekend.
Saturday's match against Husky at the Huskisson Sporting Complex is a scheduled one, while Sunday's match against Sussex Inlet, at the Thompson Street Sporting Complex, is a wet-weather catch-up game from earlier in the season.
Panther's coach Nick Palagyi said the busy weekend was about maintaining energy and intensity.
He added there could be opportunities for players to get a run in the top grade.
"Our reserve grade lads have been scoring goals for fun in the last few weeks with back-to-back 10-nil wins. So it's safe to say there are a few lads there who are putting their hands up for more time in first grade.
"With matches on Saturday and Sunday, we will definitely be looking to make use of that depth across the weekend."
He knows Husky will be hard to beat on Saturday.
"Husky are always a tough team and they have some great quality and experience in their ranks," coach Palagyi said.
"We will be expecting very tough matches in all three grades on Saturday, but we are ready.
"The boys trained well again on Tuesday night and we are all enjoying our football at the moment which is being reflected in recent results."
Sussex, in the meantime, is coming second last on the ladder, but the Panthers will not be taking them lightly.
Milton with 29 points sits in second place, Husky with 18 points is in sixth spot and Sussex, as mentioned, is second last with 13 points.
