Past president honoured by history-making award

Past president of the Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla Bernard Jones is still coming to terms with his recent history-making award.
Mr Jones, at the group's recent changeover event, was named District 9705 Area 6 Rotarian Of The Year.
"It is the first time a member of the Rotary Club of Milton Ulladulla has received this award, and I am very proud to have received it representing our club," Mr Jones said.
Area Governor Haseena Twiddle was at the changeover event held at the Dunn and Lewis Centre to present the award.
"I was very surprised," Mr Jones said about the award.
"It was a big night with a great deal of planning of my handover of the Rotary Presidency.
"With all that planning and preparation, I was feeling relieved that my last act as Rotary President had gone well.
"When our Area Governor Haseena Tweddle got up to speak, I was expecting a general 'well done' to all. I had no idea she had this award presentation planned."
Mr Jones said he "was taken aback" because he felt he had just did the job required of him - ensuring the ongoing success of the Rotary Club of Milton Ulladulla.
He added the award should be shared with all members of the Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla
"I feel that, as president, I was singled out for the award that was really a recognition of all the club members who have done so much for our community over the years, particularly the last couple," Mr Jones said.
Mr Jones joined the club eight years ago and had never received an award like this.
He did enjoy his time as President of the Rotary Club of Milton Ulladulla.
"It is a great honour to represent this wonderful global organisation, and more so to represent the local Club and members at a number of Community events," he said.
"I gained great insight into the workings of the organisation, the fantastic community and the charitable focus of the members.
"People who join Rotary do so because they want to work to make the world a better place and I have met and worked with the best people in town in this club. I am extremely proud to say, 'I was a Rotary Club President!'."
A 'beer and a chat' with in September 2022 with Rotarians Phil Brown and John Hozack led to Mr Jones becoming club president after the previous leader resigned.
Mr Jones said that, with support from the club's membership, the club went about doing great work for the community.
"The club has made great contributions to the Community including the Community Resources Centre, Safe Waters, Yurana, Blessing of the Fleet and the Driver Education program to name a few," he said
"The reputation of the Rotary Club of Milton Ulladulla is very positive, we are adding new members, raising more money and getting involved in more and more activities thanks to the great energy, imagination and devotion of our members.
"I am very proud of my time as Club President, certain in the knowledge that I left the club in a better place than when I took it on."
He said the club "without a doubt" had a good future.
"The great members we have will ensure a bright future, and I have faith that there will always be people who want to buy into the Rotary Club vision of making the world a better place and to put 'Service above Self'," he said.
To find out more about the local Rotary Club head to https://www.facebook.com/rotarymiltonulladulla
