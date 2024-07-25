Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Past president honoured by history-making award

By Damian McGill
Updated July 25 2024 - 4:37pm, first published 3:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Past president of the Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla Bernard Jones is still coming to terms with his recent history-making award.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.