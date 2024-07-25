Stressed, overworked and burnt out - welcome to being a nurse in Milton

Coming to work each day is taking a toll on the nurses at the Milton-Ulladulla Hospital.
Nurses talk about their heavy workloads, feeling stressed all the time and being burnt out - physically and emotionally.
Today [Thursday, July 25] they joined in a NSW-wide rally of public sector nurses and midwives.
The NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association members are asking for a one-year 15 per cent pay rise to fix the staffing crisis in the public health system, and to stop nurses and midwives leaving the industry or moving interstate for better pay and conditions.
President of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association Milton Ulladulla Branch, Anne-Maree Frank, has worked at the local hospital for over 20-years and watched the town grow and the nurses' workload "increase and increase".
"I am scared that we can't provide the patient care without enough staff to work here. Every day is hard," she said.
Nurses say their pay rate, when you take in things like the increases in the cost of living, has not changed since 2008.
The group of nurses who gathered in front of the Milton-Ulladulla Hospital were also quick to point out that their event was not a strike but a five-minute rally just to raise their concerns.
Some nurses stayed inside the hospital to make sure the patients were being looked after, they attended in their own time and some even came in on their day off.
Nurses also want a better nurse-to-patient ratio - not only in Milton-Ulladulla Hospital but all over NSW.
Vice President of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association Milton Ulladulla Branch and delegate, Teresa Redmond, said it was hard to come to work knowing that you can't provide the care that patients need.
"You feel stressed even before you walk in the door. Staff are burnt out, they are worn out and people have been working back doing double shifts," Mrs Redmond said.
Mrs Redmond, along with better pay, said that the welfare of the nurses needed to be looked at and improved.
"We want to give patients the treatment and the care they need," Mrs Redman said
"We want the pay rise but we also want to give sufficient care to patients."
Nurses add that more people are coming to the hospital now to get treatment because they either can't afford to pay for a doctor's appointment or just can't get in to see a doctor.
"We can only do so much," Mrs Frank said.
A similar rally was held in Nowra today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.