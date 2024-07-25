Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs will continue their battle to get amenities block built

THE Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Football Club will be doing everything it can to get the building of a proposed amenities block back on track.
With women's rugby league booming at the moment, the block was going to be a facility to support this growth - the club has four women's teams playing in various Group Seven Rugby League divisions.
"Sharing a change room with three other men's teams is not ideal," Club Secretary, Sally Stewart, said about the proposed Bill Andriske Mollymook Oval project.
"The women were so excited that they were going to get their own space - a place where they would feel safe and secure to get changed in - especially for our under-18s players.
"They [the entire Bulldogs playing group] are just devastated."
Shoalhaven City Council, after giving the project initial support, confirmed it would no longer be supporting the project.
Council cited a number of reasons, including a decision made earlier in the year to put all such projects on hold due to financial issues and a lack of a "full business case".
See the full council statement below.
Mrs Stewart said talk of a lack of a business case and no detailed plans were not correct.
She said all previous correspondence with council indicated the club was meeting all requirements.
Club officials thought a meeting was due to be held soon for a pre-development application lodgement meeting to put in a submission.
"Council is just folding its arms and saying financially they can't sustain another asset," she said
Bulldogs' officials say the situation placed undue pressure on the committee and volunteers.
Club President, Jeff Conley, said the entire community was upset by what was taking place.
He said the facilities at the ground, which included toilets that backs-up on game days needing a plumber to be on standby, were embarrassing.
"We absolutely have support from the community to get this project built. The whole community is up in arms about it now," he said.
The club secretary said from NSW Rugby League Chief Executive Officer David Trodden to Shoalhaven Council Mayoral candidate Pat White and hoards of people in the community that the Bulldogs' had received a wide range of support.
"We are just waiting to see what becomes with all the publicity this is creating and hopefully someone from council will organise a meeting," Mrs Stewart said.
A protest at Mollymook Oval has not been ruled out.
"We want to reiterate that we don't need council's money," the Club Secretary said.
She added the club would be prepared to take on all maintenance costs of the facility.
"We just need council to say 'you can build this building on our land' - that is it," she said.
She is worried that the club may lose the funding if they can't lodge a development application.
The club's deadline is the end of 2025.
In April, council resolved to place all projects on hold and that 'no new or increased services or infrastructure be taken on without a full business case being in place, including full assessment of lifecycle costs of the service or asset.'
The construction of any council-owned facility requires detailed planning, evaluation and costs for it to be considered as part of council's long term financial and asset management plans for it to be prioritised and ultimately, proceed.
The two-storey building and amenities proposed for Bill Andriske Oval is based on concept designs and does not yet have the level of detail necessary for it to be assessed against the financial implications and needs of the community.
In the meantime, it has been suggested to the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs RLFC that they request a scope change with the funding body to refurbish the existing building.
Any new assets, whether acquired by Council funds or government grants, has a depreciation value that needs to be accounted for in the annual budget.
