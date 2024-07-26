Here is your chance to get the latest on the bypass

Residents, tomorrow [Saturday, July 27] can get an update on the eagerly awaited Milton Ullallada Bypass.
The Transport for NSW project team is inviting the community to drop-in sessions in July and August to learn more about the project and provide any feedback.
The first will be tomorrow Saturday, July 27 at Ulladulla Civic Centre from 10am and 12pm - go here to book a spot.
The agenda for tomorrow's meeting is: 10am - 10.45am project update from Transport for NSW and 10.45am to 12pm people can meet the team and ask questions and enjoy a free community sausage sizzle. Project team experts will be stationed around the room for one-on-one chats.
The Transport for NSW team will also be at:
Milton Village Markets on Saturday August 3 between 9am and 2pm
The Mollymook Surf Club on Wednesday August 21 between 3pm and 6pm.
Is the bypass funded for continued planning and delivery?
Yes, the Australian and NSW governments have committed $940 million towards the Milton Ulladulla bypass. The funding commitment includes $752 million from the Australian Government and the NSW Government's $188 million.
How is the project progressing?
This is a complex and significant project, so the planning and development lifecycle is multi-faceted. Substantial planning has been carried out during recent years, however further investigations to inform the concept design and the environmental impact statement are required.
Will there be flyovers and connection points along the corridor?
The bypass will connect to the local road network at three locations. These will be the northern, central and southern connections. For more information on these connections, visit nswroads.work/miltonulladullabypass
What are the next steps?
Transport for NSW will engage specialists to complete the concept design and environmental assessment during the next phase of the project's development. The concept design phase will include corridor refinements to ensure the project considers the needs of all stakeholders.
