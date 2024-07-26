Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Here is your chance to get the latest on the bypass

By Staff Reporter
July 26 2024 - 11:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents, tomorrow [Saturday, July 27] can get an update on the eagerly awaited Milton Ullallada Bypass.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.