Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Veteran golfers tee off on another close event

July 26 2024 - 11:53am
From left Michael Lovell [second], David Wardleworth [first] and Tony White [third]. Picture supplied
A field of 58 Mollymook Beachside Veteran Golf Club members golfers played a single stableford event on Wednesday, July 24.

