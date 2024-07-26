Veteran golfers tee off on another close event

A field of 58 Mollymook Beachside Veteran Golf Club members golfers played a single stableford event on Wednesday, July 24.
David Wardleworth, with a score of 24 points, came first with second place going to Michael Lovell who scored 22 points.
Third place went to Tony White with a score of 21 points on a countback from Roger Pullinger in fourth place.
Nearest the pins were awarded to Graeme Sullivan on the third, Roger Pullinger on the sixth, and Paul Pfeiffer on the ninth, and balls were given out to scores down to 17 on a countback.
The wildcard of two balls was won by Danny Fleming, so remains on two balls next week July 31 when players will contest a Single Stableford.
