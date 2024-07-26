Bulldogs to host Grant Evans Memorial Round

Games of rugby league will have a lesser role than normal this Sunday [July 28] at Bill Andriske Mollymook Oval.
The Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs Group Seven Rugby League teams are back at Bill Andriske Mollymook Oval, with four grades playing at home on Sunday as part of the Grant Evans Memorial Round.
It is "a very special day for the club" as they will honour former Bulldogs player Grant Evans who sadly passed away in 2019.
The Evans family will be presenting the Grant Evans Perpetual Trophy to one of the club's 18s players.
This award is for the most tenacious player in the under 18s which Grant won two years in a row.
Grant started his Bulldog's career in juniors in 1978 in the under 18s. He then played third grade and reserves for seniors as there was no under 18s team.
In 1985-1986 he played in the under 18's coached by Alfie Jones and Ross Petty and was selected in the Group Seven under 19s representative team.
In 1986 he was the first player to win the Kevin Walsh Scholarship award.
Grant is from a devoted football family.
His grandfather Sid Turnbull was in the Bulldogs premiership side in 1948 and his father Bob, uncles Kevin, John and Ross and many cousins are still a huge part of the Bulldogs' family today and all love their footy.
The Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs Rugby League Club will welcome all the Evans and Turnball family and friends to this very special day.
The first grade men won't play due to having the bye as the Magpies are no longer in first grade, while the open women's tackle team also have the weekend off.
The draw is:
Ladies League Tag Two at 11.30am
Milton Ulladulla v Berry Shoalhaven Heads
Ladies League Tag One at 12.30pm
Milton Ulladulla v Berry Shoalhaven Heads
Under 18s at 1.30pm
Milton Ulladulla v Berry Shoalhaven Heads
Reserve grade at 3pm
Milton Ulladulla v Berry Shoalhaven Heads
