Club in Focus: Milton Ulladulla VIEW's festive theme

Members of Milton Ulladulla VIEW Club recently gathered at Dunn Lewis Centre for their monthly luncheon which had a festive theme.
It was the club's Christmas in July celebration and one of the traditions for the celebration is to donate to the giving tree.
VIEW Clubs, as a valued part of The Smith Family, focus on supporting and advocating for disadvantaged young Australians.
Money raised is crucial in providing school essentials such as uniforms, books, laptops and the internet service.
The club sponsors three students on the Learning for Life program.
Club members are proud that their financial support offers a chance of a better tomorrow for students.
Treasurer Sonia, during the meeting, reminded members to register for the upcoming gala event which would be held on September 23 at Dunn Lewis Centre.
It will be a day to celebrate VIEW, a day of fun, frivolity, friendship and community.
Nicky's Bagz'n'Bitz, as it has been for the past few years, joined us on this special day. Not only did Nicky's team offer a shopping opportunity, but they also raised awareness of RFID safe, which was highly appreciated by all members.
Nicky has always been generous to our giving tree fundraising and kindly made a donation.
Special thanks goes to the staff at the Dunn Lewis Centre. The VIEW Club appreciated all their efforts in creating the Christmas themed luncheon.
From the ornament decorated tables to the traditional delicious Christmas lunch of chicken, ham, and pudding, they provided the touch of Christmas for our July gathering.
The club's next meeting will be on August 22.
Guest speaker from Australian Unity will talk about My Aged Care.
Any women wishing to know more about the club are welcome to contact Cherrie on 0419 101 682.
