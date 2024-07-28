Facility improvements for Rural Fire Service units

Two Shoalhaven Rural Fire Service [RFS] units will each have a shiny new station where volunteers can meet, train and store emergency vehicles and equipment.
A new fire shed will be built at Manyana, while the Lake Conjola station will be redeveloped thanks to more than $5 million co-funded under the Australian and New South Wales Governments' Bushfire Local Economic Recovery [BLER] Fund.
Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips and State Member for South Coast Liza Butler met with members of both brigades recently to launch the projects that will be managed by Shoalhaven City Council.
The new $3.48 million purpose-built Manyana fire station will be constructed on a greenfield site on Bendalong Road, and will replace the ageing shed currently located at Cunjurong Point.
Manyana RFS captain Paul Gleeson said the new, larger station would be better located to service the five surrounding Red Head villages, and provide faster access for crews attending motor vehicle accidents on the Princes Highway.
"We have 40 active members and we've literally outgrown the existing station which was constructed in 1997 to replace the original fibro and iron one that was built by the residents previously," Captain Gleeson said.
"We've got four appliances that need to be garaged, we've got a big complement of members and we just need more space and it needs to be in a place that's more central."
The new station will be built on land between the Manyana treatment plant and transfer station, with a builder recently appointed to carry out the works.
The building will include three truck bays, a training room, storage and kitchen facilities.
Work is already underway on the $1.56 million improvements to the Lake Conjola fire station, with part of the 32-year-old building in Thorne Street demolished to make way for an extension that will include three new truck bays, a training room, office, kitchen and new amenities.
Lake Conjola RFS captain Clive Turner expected the work to be completed before the end of the year, and hoped the new facility would attract new members, particularly more women and young people.
"It's very important to get new members, especially younger ones. After 30 years as an active fire fighter, it's getting harder and it's time for the young ones to take over," Captain Turner said.
The Lake Conjola brigade's youngest volunteer, 21-year-old Will Walton, who joined five years ago after taking part in an RFS cadet program at Ulladulla High School, is also encouraging people to sign up.
Mrs Phillips said she was thrilled the BLER funds had been secured for Manyana and Lake Conjola which were impacted heavily by the Black Summer Bushfires.
"We all know how hard this area was hit over summer 2019-20, which is why I fought hard for these funds," she said.
"With rising costs, the initial grants were not enough for council to complete both projects, so Liza and I went back to the state and federal and were successful in obtaining almost double the funding.
"The RFS units play such a critical role in our villages and bring the community together, not only during times crisis, but also in the good times to celebrate during festivals and events, and at Christmas time."
Ms Butler, a volunteer with the Bawley Point RFS, welcomed the funding, and said she had seen firsthand the great work RFS members do in their communities.
"It's so important to ensure our wonderful volunteers have an appropriate space to meet and train," she said.
"These new stations are so deserved by people who have given many volunteer hours to protect our communities.
"This area suffered a significant loss of homes, damage to properties and ongoing impacts on the local communities, and in particular the local RFS units, which is why Fiona and I strongly support these projects going ahead.
"I really hope the new stations will encourage more people to put their hands up to volunteer. There are so many roles to fill in the RFS, even if you don't want to be on the fire line."
Find out more about becoming an RFS volunteer go here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.