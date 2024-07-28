Camera club members continue to focus on quality

The July 2024 theme for the Milton Ulladulla District Camera Club's [MUDCC] print competition was 'Colour Juxtaposition' and there was an open category section as well.
Print 'Colour Juxtaposition' and 'open' entries were displayed at the club's recent meeting or judging by Colin Talbot - see more about the judge below.
The "Theme Photo of the Month" was awarded to Gina Evans, with her photo titled 'Old Style Fishing'.
The winner of the "Open Photo of the Month" was Trish Curotta with her photo titled 'Night Work'.
In addition to MUDCC's Facebook presence, the club now has a new website - here.
The club's events schedule, competitions, rules, procedures and image entry portal are included on the site. Non-members have access to the competition schedule and basic information on how to join or get in contact with the club.
The next club competition theme is titled 'Curves'.
Club members are required to submit digital projected image [DPI] entries by 12 August for judging at the August 26 club meeting.
The MUDCC have a broad range of membership covering novice photographers, skilled snappers and even some professionals. The club's skilled members and external professionals regularly hold 'learning' evenings to share expertise and knowledge.
Club meetings are held on the second and fourth Monday of each month from 6.30pm with the first being a learning activity and the second being competition night.
Meetings are held at the Milton & Ulladulla Bowling Club, St Vincent Street, Ulladulla with visitors more than welcome. Go here for more information.
Colin was born in Victoria but has resided in the Kangaroo Valley for the past 30 years.
Colin is a freelance semi-professional photographer with interests across all photographic genres, but specialising in nature, landscapes, light painting and creative photography.
Colin has always harboured urges to push photographic boundaries past established norms and has a fascination with exploring the combined effects of light and time when these two elements are the only raw materials.
Colin has competed and been awarded locally, nationally and internationally, and is active in local Photography Clubs with presentations, workshops and judging. Examples of Colin's work can be seen at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/130937089@N04/
