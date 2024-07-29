Milton Ulladulla District Soup Kitchen ready for new era

Volunteers from the Milton Ulladulla District Soup Kitchen are ready for the next exciting stage of their community work.
The group now has a new and fully fitted-out van they can use to provide meals and care to people in the community.
Thanks to Ulladulla-based Designer Eco Tiny Homes, the group has a van purposely designed to meet their needs.
Soup kitchen volunteers recently hovered in and around to see the van before group president Emile Jansen drove it away from Designer Eco Tiny Homes.
Before they start using the van and basing it at the Ulladulla Harbour, where the previous one was stationed, the group wants a few weeks to spread the word amongst their guests so they are kept informed.
The soup kitchen will operate, as per normal, every Thursday night from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.
Soup Kitchen volunteer, Haley Mees, said it was an exciting time for the group.
Haley said they aim to do more work in the community but they want to get the Thursday operation up and running first.
"We want to make sure everybody knows where we are and then also find out where the need is in other parts of the community," she said.
"If we need to add a Tuesday in Ulladulla or a Tuesday in Tabourie, for example, then we will.
"We want to speak to our guests to find out where the greatest need is."
Once a date is finalised, possibly within a month, for the start of the Ulladulla Harbour meals delivery, a notification will be sent via all channels - like the Milton Ulladulla Times and all the online social platforms.
Haley said Designer Eco Tiny Homes had done an amazing job.
"Designer Eco Tiny Homes took on this project for us and have donated a lot of time and skill sets to bring it to life," Haley said.
"The community donated the funds to pay for the necessary things and all of the equipment."
Managing Director and owner of Designer Eco Tiny Homes, Jesse Garkut, said they were happy to support such an important community project.
He added the Milton Ulladulla District Soup Kitchen and other organisations around the region were doing a wonderful job helping to feed, and provide comfort and support to people in need.
The words imprinted on the van "powered by community generosity" says it all
People don't cook in the van - volunteers on a roster cook meals at home and then take the meals to the van to distribute on Thursdays - find out more here.
The van has equipment to keep the meals hot and to serve the food - there is also a fridge in the van.
There is also storage in the van for chairs and tables which will be set so people can sit and eat.
"People will be able to enjoy that aspect of community and connection with others," Haley said.
"We are hitting some goals we set a long time ago."
She added they were giving the community something that was well thought out and "lovingly prepared".
"It's a real honour," Haley said about getting the chance to support the community.
"If people ever need us we can say 'this is where we are - come down and enjoy a meal'."
Carpenter Ayden Crowe was given the design and his job was to make it all work.
He had to make what they do at Designer Eco Tiny Homes worked in a structure that would be "moving all the time".
"There were a few challenges we had to get past and make things a bit stronger and sturdy while using materials used in a kitchen," he said.
Ayden explained that the fit-out needed to be easy to clean and rust-resistant.
"We can't have moisture building up anywhere - so everything has been done with stainless steel," he said
"It was a much more involved process than we initially thought.
"With a tiny house we get square edges and straight walls - with this [the van] there was nothing that was straight or square. Everything had to be scribed and custom-built
"There is not one thing in here that is off the shelf."
Ayden is happy with the end product.
"All in all I think it has come together quite well," he said
"I was super-stoked when they passed the job onto me - it's a great cause."
Soup Kitchen President and retired architect Emile Jansen did the drawings for the van and came to the factory regularly to inspect the work
"It should do the job for us very well - we are very pleased with it " Emile said
