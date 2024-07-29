Mural aims to spread happiness and kindness in the community

MUCK Up's [Milton Ulladulla Community Kindness] dream of creating something special for the community is now on display.
The group's youth members had an idea in their minds for what they wanted a mural, in the car park directly across from Ulladulla High School on the back of the Elders building, to look like.
Yesterday [Sunday, July 28] when it was officially unveiled they all smiled - their hopes for the mural came true.
Adam Clear, who helped start Muck Up with support from well-known local Matt Dell and groups like Apex Club of Milton Ulladulla, and his fellow youth group members that included Clarrie, Mamie and Paige just love what they have produced.
"What we had in our heads is now right up on the wall - it just brightens the whole area up," Adam said.
Adam said the mural sends a message and tells a story.
"I look at it and it just makes me happy - it's just beautiful," Adam said.
Clarrie hopes people get something out of looking at the mural.
"I hope it makes someone's day - it's just a nice way to brighten up the town."
Mamie said the mural was beautiful and made her smile when she saw it.
"It's just so colourful and peaceful," Mamie said.
Paige said the mural was a symbol for the community
"It's not just a blue butterfly on the wall - it means a lot more than that," Paige said.
"The colours capture my eye - I think the colours are absolutely gorgeous and they are so bright."
Paige hopes the mural spreads happiness in the community.
The late Margaret "Margie" Sheedy would have appreciated the mural.
Mrs Sheedy was known for being a great supporter of the arts and local youth.
Her family gave MUCK Up some funds for the mural and Mrs Sheedy's daughter Ann-Marie helped with the unveiling.
Artist Rebecca Boyd, who worked on the mural with the youth group, said she hoped it created a sense of hope, happiness and kindness.
Rebecca hopes the mural embodies a sense of community spirit.
"It has taken a bland area and turned it into something magical," she said.
Rebecca said it was a nice project to work on.
"I really enjoyed working with the kids - they were just so kind to each other. I think they are amazing and have such great ideas about things," Rebecca said.
"Like Sharon Clear said - I think our community is in really good hands with these youths."
MUCK Up is planning other projects - go here for details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.