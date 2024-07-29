Tenacious player wins the Grant Evans Memorial Award

The Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Club is pleased to announce that Makye Burns is this year's winner of the Grant Evans Memorial Award.
The club yesterday [Sunday, July 28] hosted the Grant Evan's Memorial Round at Bill Andriske Mollymook Oval.
Grant Evans passed away in 2019 and this award remembers Grant and his career and sporting journey with the Bulldogs.
As part of this special Group Seven round, the most tenacious player in the under 18s, receives the Grant Evans award and Makye was a deserving recipient
Makye is a centre or a winger but plays like an extra forward.
He is on the sidelines with a fractured collarbone at the moment.
The club was honoured to have Grant's son Jordan and his parents Rhonda and Bob Evan present the award to Makye.
"Congratulations Makye on receiving this very honourable award," the club said in an online statement.
A minute silence was also held yesterday for Frank Mamo who had been a proud supporter of the Bulldogs and Sussex Clubs and a prominent part of both football communities
On the field, the two Ladies League Tag teams won but the under 18s and reserve grade teams lost.
The matches were against Berry Shoalhaven Heads.
Scores
Reserve grade
Berry Shoalhaven Heads Magpies 14 (B. Taylor, E. O'Shea, L. Chilver tries B. Church goal) def Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 12 (L. Barr 2 tries J. Piekar 2 goals).
Under 18s
Berry Shoalhaven Heads Magpies 24 (T. Walker, T. Gardner, R. Ingram, N. Hinkley, S. Jamieson tries M. Check 2 goals) def Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 4 (L. Hanchard try).
Ladies League Tag Division One
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 36 (C. Campbell, A. Healey 2, E. Stewart, E. Murray 3, C. Seagrave tries E. Murray 2 goals) def Berry Shoalhaven Heads Magpies 0.
Ladies League Tag Division Two
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 30 (C. Seagrave 2, R. Percival 3 tries A. Fawcett 5 goals) def Berry Shoalhaven Heads Magpies 8 (A. Poulton, L. Horgan tries).
