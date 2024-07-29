Teeny Tiny Stevies - Twice the Love Tour at the Milton Theatre

Some tickets remain for "the ultimate live gig experience for young families".
Teeny Tiny Stevies - Twice the Love Tour is coming to the Milton Theatre on Sunday, August 4.
"The old feel young, the young feel like grown-ups, and everyone just meets somewhere in the middle for a rocking good time," is how the show was described.
Playing all the Teeny Tiny Stevies favourites along with some sparkly new ones from their most recent offering, The Green Album, Byll, Beth and their band create a snug atmosphere with much delight.
Even the most serious adults will find themselves singing, laughing and "potentially even moving their bodies in a way that resembles... dancing".
Get your tickets at https://www.stickytickets.com.au/7os5b/teeny_tiny_stevies.aspx
Babies in arms/parent's lap (aged 12 months and under) are admitted free with a full-paying adult ticket.
Doors open 10am, show commences approx 10.30am
Show goes for approx 45 minutes.
