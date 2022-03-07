recommended, South Coast Leisure Times, summer, guide, travel, tourism, South Coast, NSW

Special publication Autumn is a magical time on the coast. Summer has lost its sting, but the days are still crisp and sunny. Many of the crowds we experience over school holidays diminish somewhat, and so you've a good chance of finding a secluded beach or tranquil walking trail all to yourself. Autumn is the perfect time to explore the great outdoors on the coast. From sandy beaches for lazing or water sports and bushland areas ideal for camping or hiking, there's always so much to do outside. It's also festival season and a great many of ours will take advantage of our scenic spots. Read the autumn edition of the South Coast Leisure Times online. If it's a culinary journey you are after, be sure to head down Narooma way for the annual oyster festival, or up north for Hidden Forest Festival if you are after something with plenty of dancing and singing. Easter is certainly a popular time for celebration and Ulladulla welcomes back the Blessing of the Fleet, Barraga Bay hosts the Four Winds Festival, while the town of Tilba will embrace community with its day of fun. Now, even we can admit the weather down this way isn't always perfect and if that's the case, there are still myriad things to enjoy indoors, from galleries, wineries, theatres, clubs and more. Movie and fashion buffs, in particular, will be intrigued by the Jervis Bay Maritime Museum's Dressmaker costume exhibition, featuring items from the Australian film. Whatever you decide to do during your stay here, we welcome you, and hope you have a great time and come back and see us soon. From the team at South Coast Leisure Times

