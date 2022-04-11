I am most grateful to the Milton-Ulladulla Times (Times 23/3/22) for their support in my ongoing campaign against Forestry Corporation to have critical maintenance carried out on the Old Coach Road (OCR) in Termeil. The southern section of OCR is so degraded, so overgrown, and so obviously dangerous that it requires immediate attention. For two years I have been agitating, sometimes alone, sometimes working with Fiona Phillips MP to make this road safe. Fiona even raised the matter in a speech to the parliament in Canberra last year. I've done radio interviews on ABC local Illawarra and have an email trail with Forestry Corp. as long as your arm. The result of all this effort? Nothing!