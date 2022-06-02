Book this one in - Ulladulla Library announcement worth reading about

IF you are stuck sometimes on the Sunday with nothing to read then Shoalhaven City Council has good news for you.
Starting this Sunday, June 5 and continuing for a three-month period, Ulladulla Library will be trialling opening on Sundays 9:30am to 2pm.
Previously, the Ulladulla Library and Tourism Information Centre would be open on Saturdays, and on Sundays a partition would close off access to the library.
After receiving feedback from both staff and customers it was decided to trial leaving this partition open to see whether there is local interest in having the library open on Sundays.
After the trial period library staff will consider the statistics and decide on the best way forward.
Meanwhile, the Ulladulla Library continues to be a creative, vibrant and warm community place.
You can always get a good book or two to read at the library and there are lots of upcoming events for you to enjoy.
Here are some of their upcoming events.
Get Creative
June 6
Come get creative at the Ulladulla Library on Monday June 6 from 2pm to 4pm. Join a creative afternoon making paper stained glass suncatchers. Book online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820
Author Talk
June 9
Hear from Julie Bennett as she talks about her debut novel The Understudy. The novel was inspired by her experience performing as a child extra in the Australian Opera Company's 1973. Her talk starts at 11am - book online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Art series
June 9
Artists from the Millhouse Art Gallery will demonstrate their painting styles and techniques from 2pm. Book online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Knit in
Weekly
Jet your knitting needles out each Monday from 2pm for the knit in . Bring your wool and needles for a chat and relax with others while you work on your knitting or crochet creations, or work on your entry for our Winter Warmers Challenge. Winter Warmers Challenge entries close June 15.
