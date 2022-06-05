Special publication
While the South Coast is often thought of as a summer destination, it is in winter when the coast really sparkles.
The clear and sunny days are perfect to walk along the quiet and pristine beaches, and the mild evenings are pleasantly spent sitting around a fire while enjoying the best of the region's local produce.
In this season's edition of the South Coast Leisure Times, you'll find all manner of experiences to cater to any taste - showcasing the diversity of the South Coast's appeal.
It's prime time for whale watching along the coast as these gentle giants begin their migration. There are plenty of great vantage points along the way and we let you in on where to find them.
There are some amazing winter festivals coming up so check out whether there is one happening near you.
Shellharbour is hosting a festival featuring local musicians to take advatnage of its stunning new marina, while Huskisson will play host to a new beer and BBQ festival.
Further south in the Eurobodalla, the River of Art festival returns and promises to light things up.
Speaking of returning events, agricultural and gardening enthusiasts can celebrate the comeback of Berry Small Farm Field Days in September for two days.
It's the third year for the Far South Coast Film Festival, but really the first time it's held events in person. However, if you are out of the area, or prefer to stay home, it will run virtually too.
Whether you are outside or in this season, stay safe and well. This winter enjoy the best of what the South Coast has to offer.
From the team at South Coast Leisure Times
