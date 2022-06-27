Milton Ulladulla Times
Marine rescue rescue exercise at Ulladulla

June 27 2022 - 1:30am
Marine Rescue specialists from the Illawarra and South Coast took to the water off Ulladulla on Saturday to search for a fishing boat missing at sea as part of a major capability exercise.

