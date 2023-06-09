Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Business
Our Business

Hayden's Pies marks its 20 year anniversary

Updated June 9 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Today [June 9] an icon celebrates a tasty anniversary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.