One look at the new events appearing on the spring calendar would suggest people are very keen to get out and about at every opportunity available to them.
In fact, the hardest part may be choosing which event to go to when some of them are on the same day or weekend. But we also know and appreciate that this is a very good conundrum to have.
One of the biggest things happening is Spin Fest in and around Wollongong, with many bicycle-themed events occurring to celebrate the running of the UCI Road (cycling) World Championships. We also have the middle 40 pages of the Spring edition dedicated to what visitors can do to entertain themselves while they're here to see the races, or afterwards as well.
Read the spring edition of the South Coast Leisure Times online.
Meanwhile there are various music festivals to choose from, as well as events and exhibitions to celebrate various forms of art and creativity, including Indigenous. From now until November 26 you can see the Gumara Barranargn: Possum Skin Cloak exhibition at Jervis Bay Maritime Museum for instance.
Then of course there are the many venues open all the time to get a great coffee or feed, go for a swim, take a walk, play a round of golf, hop on a tour boat to learn about oysters or see whales or other aquatic life, and much more.
